A local TD has said that there are gaps in the healthcare system, though is hopeful that they can be repaired over the course of the government’s term.

Fine Gael’s Catherine Callaghan was speaking after calls from Aontu for An Tánaiste Simon Harris to resign, over his handling of hospital waiting lists during his time as Health Minister.

9-year-old Harvey Morrison died recently after waiting 33 months for his scoliosis surgery last year.

Speaking on the Saturday Show, Deputy Callaghan says that it should never have happened.

“It did happen, and that’s the absolute awful part about it, and I know that an Tánaiste has plans to meet with Harvey’s parents, and I know that Harvey’s parents have come out and said that they don’t hold An Tánaiste personally responsible for Harvey’s death, but obviously there are gaps in the system, there are gaps in the health system, of course there are, and I know that it’s a slow moving machine, but I do think that you will see and we will all see massive changes coming in the future.”