Local TD reacts to reliance of some parents on moneylenders to cover back to school costs

“It’s alarming but not surprising” – one local TD’s reaction to yesterday’s news that some parents are relying on moneylenders to help cover the costs of sending their children back to school.

Kathleen Funchion’s comments follow the publication of a survey by the Irish League of Credit Unions which found an increase in the number of people borrowing with a third getting themselves into debt.

Deputy Funchion has been telling KCLR News that there is a lot of pressure on parents.

Her party, Sinn Fein, is hoping to relaunch its Voluntary Contribution Bill in the new Dáil term.