Local TD says he won’t be disappointed if if leader Micheal Martin passes him over for ministry

The Dáil will meet this morning when Micheál Martin will be nominated as Taoiseach.

The members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party voted yesterday to back an historic coalition government which will take power today.

The Fianna Fáil leader will likely be elected around lunchtime before appointing a team of Ministers this evening.

Local Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness was one of the parties most outspoken opponents to the programme for government.

Supporters of the Kilkenny man are calling for him to be given a Ministerial portfolio in the new government.

But Deputy McGuinness says he won’t be disappointed if leader Micheal Martin passes him over for a ministry.