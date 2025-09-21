Two local clubs are set to benefit from a €5,000 prize after they’ve been named as county winners.

It’s part of the Texaco Support for Sport Initiative.

Thomastown United AFC has won the Kilkenny County award while St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club is receiving the Carlow award.

Thomastown United will use the €5,000 to fund an additional dressing room and also facility maintenance at United Park where they support over 600 members across 35 teams, with significant growth in girls’ participation in recent years.

St Laurence O’Toole will purchase a new set of hurdles and four steeplechases to allow it host a wide range of athletic events.

The club has over 400 members and caters for all ages, abilities and social groups.

The Texaco initiative, now in its fifth year, awards €130,000 annually to support local sports clubs across Ireland.