Uisce Éireann has assured the public that localised action has effectively eliminated pesticide exceedances in the past, following concerns raised over the Hacketstown water supply. The supply was among 66 nationwide identified as having pesticide levels higher than acceptable limits.

Speaking on the KCLR Daily, Uisce Éireann spokesperson Gareth O’Brien addressed the issue, emphasising that the exceedance in Hacketstown was minimal and posed no risk to human health. He reassured residents that the situation was being managed carefully and that no immediate threat to health exists.

Mr. O’Brien also highlighted the success of localized interventions in previous cases, noting that raising awareness in the community has been an effective strategy in resolving similar issues