Locals celebrate all that is special about Kilkenny today
Locals are celebrating their county pride for Kilkenny Day
Today’s event is set to showcase all that’s great about Kilkenny, with a range of virtual events taking place.
Local restaurants and cafes are also offering special Kilkenny-themed dishes for today only!
The County Council’s Director of Services Tim Butler says Level 3 has changed their original plans for the day. ”A majority of our events have been downsized or will go online. However, we would still ask people to engage with us – we have best dressed competitions and community prizes too!”