There are celebrations underway in our wider region following wins for separate lottery players.

Friday’s EuroMillions saw a Quick Pick ticket sold in Mulhearns Foodstore, Kilmacthomas, Waterford worth €405,711 after it boasted five numbers and a lucky star in the draw.

Winning numbers were: 05, 14, 38, 43, 45 and lucky stars 07 and 11.

While a second Quick Pick sold at Earl’s on Abbey Street in Wicklow Town in the same competition yielded €31,607 for its owner.

The National Lottery has advised players in both areas to check their tickets very carefully and for those who hold the lucky pieces of paper to sign the back and keep them safe, while also contacting the Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr had the following advise for players: “Two of our EuroMillions players will undoubtedly always remember Halloween 2025 as being a big one! A Waterford player became the biggest winner of the night after matching five numbers and one lucky star to win an incredible €405,711 while a Wicklow player matched five numbers to win an impressive €31,607. We are encouraging all of our players who may have purchased their tickets in Waterford and Wicklow to check them carefully today and to make contact with our Prize Claims team.”

You’re also being reminded “Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.”