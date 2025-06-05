More than €800,000 will be distributed to communities across Carlow and Kilkenny as part of the national Community Recognition Fund.

A total of 212 community projects across Ireland are set to benefit, including seven projects in Carlow and one in Kilkenny.

In Carlow, funding highlights include:

€56,000 awarded to Bagenalstown Cricket Club.

€160,000 allocated for playground upgrades at St. Lazarian’s Special School.

€117,000 for the walking track at Éire Óg GAA Club.

€86,500 to the Carlow County Development Partnership for the purchase of an accessible minibus.

In Tullow, two local sports clubs will each receive €70,000 to enhance their facilities.

Meanwhile, Ballyragget’s CYMS Hall in Kilkenny will receive over €173,000 to fund a new roof, ensuring the continued use of this important community venue.

This investment aims to support local initiatives that promote inclusion, wellbeing, and active community life across the region.