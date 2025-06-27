A significant upgrade is being proposed for the HSE Lacken building on Dublin Road in Kilkenny, with plans aimed at modernising the facility while respecting its historical surroundings.

The building is located within the Lacken Architectural Conservation Area, and the proposed renovation works include the installation of external insulation, replacement of windows and doors, the addition of solar panels, and a redesigned main entrance. Landscaping improvements are also part of the plan, enhancing both functionality and appearance.

The project aims to improve energy efficiency and accessibility, while maintaining the character of the conservation area.

A decision on the planning application is expected this Monday.