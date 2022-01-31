Major Garda search underway in Johnstown after potential attempted abduction of 17-year-old girl

A major Garda search is underway in north Kilkenny after what locals are telling KCLR was the attempted abduction of a 17-year-old girl.

Local sources are reporting that the teenager was out jogging when she was approached by a man armed with a scissors or a knife at about 11.30am to 12pm on Monday.

The girl is reported to have been injured during a brief struggle but managed to escape.

The teenage girl was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny and treated for shock and a non-life threatening injury.

The Garda Helicopter was seen searching area for several hours and with Garda dog teams also searching the surrounding fields.

Gardai have now issued an appeal for information.

They say the suspect is best described, at this time, as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent.

Gardaí are appealing for any person travelling on the R639 between Johnstown and The Gallops (a minor road also known locally as Cullinanes Lane), Ballyspellan between 11am and 12.15pm, particularly any person with any video footage (dashcam or other recording device) to contact Gardaí at Kilkenny at 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.