Major upgrade of Urlingford Fire Station moves a step closer

With one new fire station officially opened in Kilkenny this week, plans are now well underway to upgrade a second.

Urlingford Fire Station is in desperate need of a major upgrade, according to local Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh.

She says it’s been at least 10 years since calls were first made for something to be done with the station which she says is not fit for purpose.

And now, speaking to KCLR News, she says she’s just been informed the contract for works is out for tender.

That process is to be completed by the end of this month and it’s hoped work will get underway over the summer.