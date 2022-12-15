Majority of patients at two local hospitals reported a ‘good’ or ‘very good’ experience in latest survey

There were mixed results for two local hospitals in the latest Inpatient Experience Survey, but overall most reported their stay as ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

Those who’d been patients in 40 participating facilities across the country during May 2022 were invited to fill out the 67-question document.

Two are in our locality; St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny and Lourdes Orthopaedic Hospital in Kilcreene.

The latter was joint tops in the country alongside the National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh for the overall experience, each scoring 9.4 out of 10, and was also the leader for ‘care during the pandemic’.

Both were also in the top two nationwide in the areas of ‘care on ward’, ‘examinations, diagnosis and treatment’ as well as ‘discharge or transfer’.

While St Luke’s General pretty much scored along the lines of the rest of the country in each category, however was joint lowest for ‘discharge or transfer’ (it and Connolly Hospital scored a 6.2) and ‘examinations, diagnosis and treatment’ had the lowest figure (it and Nenagh Hospital yielding 7.5).

Find the full report and hospital responses here.