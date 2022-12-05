Man allegedly assaulted in Kilkenny city in the early hours of Sunday morning

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to an alleged assault in Kilkenny city at the weekend.

It happened on Rose Inn Street between 2 and 2.30am on Sunday morning – a man in his late twenties was assaulted by a group of men who were not known to him.

He didn’t require medical treatment but suffered a swollen left eye following the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage or indeed who may have any information to contact them in Kilkenny Garda Station.