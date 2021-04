A man has been arrested after a burglary at Ballyfoyle in Kilkenny.

The incident took place last weekend between 11pm on Saturday and 2.30am on Sunday.

The culprit broke in through the roof and stole goods to the value of 10,000 euro.

A 23-year-old man was arrested last night (Friday) in Mulhuddard in Dublin.

He is now being held in Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.