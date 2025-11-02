A man’s in custody after Gardaí responded to reports of a motorists driving through Kildare with a suspected firearm.

They were called shortly before 9am yesterday (Sat) morning to the M4 in Kilcock and following what’s been described as “a lengthy managed containment operation”, the vehicle and its driver were intercepted in the Tallaght area shortly after 10:30am.

Minor damage was caused to two Garda vehicles during the incident but nobody required immediate medical attention.

The man aged in his twenties, was arrested and an imitation firearm was recovered – he’s been detained at a Garda Station in County Kildare under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.