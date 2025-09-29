Three people have died following a serious incident in County Louth.

Gardai were called to the house outside the village of Tallanstown earlier this morning.

Two men and a woman were found dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s has since been arrested and it’s understood Gardai aren’t looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation and are treating it as an isolated incident.

The lane where this occurred remains closed off this afternoon.

A number of uniformed gardai have now left the scene however it continues to be preserved for a technical examination.

It’s believed the three people who died here were members of the same family.

They’re expected to be named locally later on today.