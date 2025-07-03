One person’s been arrested after Gardaí seized suspected drugs and cash.

Searches were carried out yesterday (Wednesday, 3rd July) at five premises in counties Cork and Tipperary.

Cannabis with an estimated value of €10,000 with cocaine believed to be worth €300, more than €5,000 in cash, as well as a number of other items and drug paraphernalia were discovered with the drugs set to undergo analysis.

A man aged in his twenties was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Tipperary where he’s been detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.