Man arrested in connection with murder of Kilkenny mother is released without charge

A man arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Kilkenny mother Marie Tierney in 1984 has been released without charge.

The man in his 70’s was arrested and taken to Kilkenny Garda station for questioning yesterday morning.

Marie Tierney went missing from her home in Clinstown in Jenkinstown in October 1984 – her body was found on the Bleach road 2 months later.

A fresh appeal for information on what happened to her was launched in November 2017 and yesterdays arrest was the first in connection with the investigation.

The man has been released from Garda custody this morning and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.