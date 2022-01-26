Man charged with murdering Ashling Murphy to appear in court again on Feb 9th

A 31-year-old Slovakian man charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly has been further remanded into custody.

The 23-year-old primary school teacher was attacked and killed while out jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

Jozef Puska, of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, appeared by videolink before Cloverhill District Court this afternoon.

Mr Puska addressed the court only to confirm his name – through an interpreter.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court again on Wednesday, February 9th.