Man before Kilkenny District court following Carlow drugs seizure

A man has appeared in court in Kilkenny charged in connection with a drugs seizure in Carlow on Saturday.

460 thousand euro worth of cannabis was discovered when a car was stopped by Detectives on the M9 on Saturday.

A man in his 30’s was arrested and subsequently charged.

He appeared before Kilkenny District court on Monday.

Meanwhile in a follow up search as part of the ongoing investigation another 304 thousand euro worth of cannabis and cocaine was seized at an address in Bunclody.

A man in his 30’s was also arrested.