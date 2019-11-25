Man charged in connection with death of champion Kilkenny dancer due in court in the UK

A man is due in court in the UK today in relation to the death of a Kilkenny man.

43-year-old champion Irish dancer Adrian Murphy, originally from Maudlin Street in Kilkenny City, was found dead at a flat in Battersea on June 4th 2019.

Two people were arrested but later released.

Then, on the 24th of October, 25-year-old Joel Osei, of no fixed abode, was arrested and later charged in connection with his death, and also with offences relating to another incident involving a man who was found unconscious in May.

He’s been charged with two counts of poisoning or administering a substance to endanger life, two counts of theft, and six counts of fraud by false representation.

After an initial court appearance last month, he was remanded in custody to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court today.