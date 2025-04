A man has been charged following a fatal road traffic collision on the N25 at Glenmore last Friday, which claimed the life of a woman.

The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death, as well as driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

The man is due to appear again before Waterford District Court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.