Man due before Carlow Court this morning in connection with last week’s murder in Meath

A 19 year old, originally from Wexford, was fatally wounded

Carlow Courthouse. Pic - Google Maps
A man is due to appear in court in Carlow today in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old in Co Meath.

Wexford native Conor O’Brien, who was not known to gardai, was shot dead in the driveway of a house in Enfield last week.

Gardai first arrested a man in his fifties on Tuesday in connection with a different offence.

But the following day he was re-arrested in connection with Mr O’Brien’s murder and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Carlow District Court this morning at 10.30am.

