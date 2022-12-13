Man due before the courts today in connection with discovery of drugs worth €111,000 in Co Wicklow

Drugs worth more than €100,000 have been seized in County Wicklow.

The suspected cannabis herb, estimated at €111,000, was found on Saturday afternoon during the search of a house in Ashford as part of Operation Tara.

The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A man aged in his forties was arrested in connection with the find last (Monday) evening – he was questioned at Wicklow Garda Station, has since been charged and is due before Wicklow District Court today.