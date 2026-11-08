Gardaí were called to the scene of a number of incidents at approximately 9pm last night at a premises on the Dublin Road in Kilkenny.

One man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted and taken from the scene to St Luke’s General Hospital.

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A man in his 20s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the South East.

A second male, a teenager, was arrested for violent disorder and has since been charged.

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He is due to appear before a special sitting of the court later today; however, a specific time has not yet been finalised.

Gardaí have confirmed that investigations are ongoing.