KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man hospitalised with apparent stab wound following incident in Co Carlow last night
The alleged assault's understood to have happened in Rathvilly
One man’s in hospital following an alleged assault in Co Carlow last night.
The male in his thirties suffered an apparent stab wound following the incident which occurred in Rathvilly at about 11:45pm.
He was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny where his condition’s described as non-life threatening.
Gardai say they’re investigating and no arrests have as yet been made.