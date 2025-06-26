A man in his 20s has died following a single-car crash in County Laois in the early hours of this morning.

The collision occurred at around 3.15am on the R445 at Borris-In-Ossory. The man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The road remains closed this morning to allow for a technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.