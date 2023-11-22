Man not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter in connection with 3rd May 2022 incident in Kilkenny city

Kilkenny man Andrew Cash has been found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The 30-year-old of Highrath, Clara had been accused of the murder of his brother-in-law, 40-year-old John Cash, at Hebron Road, Kilkenny city on the 3rd of May 2022.

And also of assault causing harm to John’s wife and his own sister Elizabeth Cash, as well as the produciton of a knife during the course of a dispute or fight at around 12:3m on the same date and at the same location.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges on 2 November.

The jury has found him not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of John Cash and not guilty of both the production of an article, the knife, during the course of a dispute and of the assault causing harm charge.

The case was adjourned to 1 December for sentence to allow for the preparation of victim impact statements and thanked the jury before excusing them from jury service for ten years.