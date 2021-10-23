KCLR News
Man taken to hospital after being found by patrolling Gardaí in Carlow
He appeared to have suffered head injuries
Emergency services were called to an incident on College Street in Carlow in the early hours of this morning.
At about 1.25am, Gardaí on patrol in the area discovered a man lying on the ground.
He had appeared to have received some head injuries.
Medical services were called and the man was eventually taken to hospital for treatment.
Gardaí say the incident is not being treated as a crime at the moment.