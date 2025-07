ADVERTISEMENT

One person was taken to hospital following a collision involving a car and e-scooter.

Emergency services were called to the incident which happened on the Bohernatounish Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny city just before 7 o’clock last (Tuesday, 8th July) evening.

A man aged in his twenties, who was travelling on the e-scooter, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital – the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Witnesses should contact the city Garda station on 056 777 5000.