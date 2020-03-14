Man walks out of shop in Piltown with two stolen chainsaws

An appeal’s going out after a man walked out of a shop in Piltown with two stolen chainsaws.

It happened at the premises at Fanningstown on Tuesday last week.

The unknown man entered the shop and stole the two chainsaws – one an orange Husqarna and one a grey Oleomac.

He drove off in a grey Nissan Note.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Garda station in Mooncoin.