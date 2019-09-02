Man Who Died in County Carlow Crash Has Been Named

The man who died in a road crash in Co Carlow at the weekend has been named.

He’s Thomas Dunne of Bunclody in Co Wexford, a married man with three children.

The van he was driving crashed at about 3:30pm on Saturday into a barrier southbound just before the Tinryland exit.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His funeral details have yet to be announced.

Anyone who may have seen what happened is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.