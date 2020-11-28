Many pubs can’t afford to reopen this week, according to Carlow publican

Many pubs serving food may not reopen next week, despite being allowed to under the newly-loosened restrictions.

That’s according to Gerry Mellett of the Ardattin Inn in Carlow, who says they’re awaiting clarification form Fáilte Ireland on the issue.

However, he believes it’s not sustainable to reopen if the plan is to go back into a lockdown after Christmas.

He says it’s too expensive to reopen for such a limited time period;

“Staff are going to have to come off government payments, business people as well. If it’s only going to be for a two or three week period, the staff certainly won’t feel it’s worth their while” he told KCLR News. “With the costs incurred by publicans, hoteliers and restaurateurs in restocking and everything that’s involved in reopening their premises, it may not be worth their while either. So until we get more clarity from Fáilte Ireland on Monday or Tuesday, I can’t say whether I’m going to be opening next week or not.”