Mayor: Put Carlow on the map and on M7 roadsigns

Putting Carlow onto our road signs would help put the town on the map.

Mayor Andrea Dalton says Transport Infrastruture Ireland need to get on board to help promote the town.

She says it’s ironic that Carlow has recently been granted half a million Euro in Destination town funding but it doesn’t appear on any of the motorway signage for drivers coming from Dublin.

The town council is writing to the T-I-I to ask them to correct this ommission.

And Mayor Dalton says it’s just common sense.