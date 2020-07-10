Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan wants tougher action on antisocial behavior in the Linear Park

The mayor of Kilkenny is calling for tougher action on antisocial behaviour in the Linear Park.

John Coonan says he has had numerous complaints from residents and he’s bringing the issue up at a meeting of the Kilkenny City District Council later.

Residents of Riverside Drive and the Sycamores say they are being kept awake at night by rowdy groups gathering in the Park at night.

Mayor Coonan says it’s a very serious issue for elderly residents:

“They were telling us as well that there are large crowds gathering late at night and making huge noise and racket down there that is waking the people with their loud shouting during the night”.

He said “It’s really disturbing, it’s all very fine but some senior people, those living on their own would be intimidated by that in the dark of night as well”.