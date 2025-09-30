House prices are up again but inflation has started to ease slightly, as housing supplies stabilise.

The latest report from DAFT.ie shows housing prices rose by an average of 0.8% in the third quarter of the year, up almost 6% nationally year-on-year.

The median price of a newly built home in the year to June was up by 9% to €435,000 – Kilkenny’s is at €375,000 with Carlow’s the second-lowest in Leinster at €330,000.

One of the greatest percentage jumps in the province was for a two-bed terraced home in Kilkenny, up 26.6%, with slight drops for a five-bed detached in Carlow (-2.6%) and a two-bed apartment in Kilkenny (-0.9%).

The report’s author, Professor Ronan Lyons, says there’s been a marginal increase in the number of second hand homes available for sale.