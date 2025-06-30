A local MEP is calling for parents to ensure their children are properly strapped into car seats.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú’s plea comes as Road Safety Authority figures show four out of five are not adequately secured.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Garda information shows nearly 6,000 people were caught not wearing seatbelts last year.

There was a 95% increase in detections for the offence in Galway, followed by a 72% rise in Kerry.

The south of the country had the highest number of detections, while the lowest was in the north west.

368 were caught across the Waterford / Kilkenny / Carlow division with the highest monthly figure of 41 in May alone.

MEP Ní Mhurchú, who’s a member of the EU Transport Committee, has called for a ‘get-tough’ approach on what have been described as two of the leading factors in road deaths in Ireland, the non-wearing of seat belts and use of mobile phones while driving.

She says; “On the 1st of February, 1979, Ireland introduced legislation that made the wearing of seat belts mandatory for front seat passengers and drivers. 46 years later, and almost 6,000 Irish people are caught not wearing a seat belt. There is no excuse. I do not understand why someone would not buckle up”.

MEP Ní Mhurchú has also called for a commitment in the Programme for Government to “introduce new road safety cameras to automatically detect mobile phone use and non-wearing of seat belts” to be implemented immediately.

And she notes it is vitally important that parents ensure that their children are properly strapped into the car with RSA research showing that 4 in 5 children are not strapped in properly.