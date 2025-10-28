The Taoiseach is facing more calls to step down from his role as leader of Fianna Fáil.

TDs and councillors are appealing for Micheál Martin’s resignation over the decision to select Jim Gavin as the party’s candidate for the Presidential Election, a sparked by comments from Carlow Kilkenny TD John McGuinness over the weekend – he said there needs to be a leadership discussion.

A review of the party’s handling of the campaign will take place over the next two weeks, with Micheal Martin’s role also under scrutiny.

Locally based Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor told KCLR News that her party absolutely needs to look at a review of the Election and how candidates are selected while Deputy Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere agreed saying they need to look at ‘how we made a hames of it”. (Hear both here).