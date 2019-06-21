Mid-Summer BBQ Fundraiser at James Stepen’s Barracks

Friday 21st June

James Stephen’s Barracks in Kilkenny is opening its gates today for a big mid-summer fundraiser.

There will be a big barbeque and an art-auction to raise money for The Good Shepard Centre.

The event will coincide with the summer solstice – the longest evening of the year.

There will also be live music from several bands and more family fun on the night.

Barracks Commander Lieutenant Colonel Murt Larkin says it’s very important to him to build on strong links with the local community.