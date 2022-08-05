Mini digger and other machinery taken from yard in Kilmacow, South Kilkenny

A mini digger has been robbed along with other machinery from a yard in Kilmacow.

The Yanmar excavator was taken from Loughcullen last Saturday.

An Ivor Williams 12-by-6 double axel plant trailer, and two buckets for a digger were also stolen.

Gardaí in Thomastown are investigating and say their enquiries are ongoing.

They are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area on that date or anyone who is offered any of these items for sale to contact the Station.