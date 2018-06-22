Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan to officially open new law centre in Kilkenny

It’s hoped a new office in Kilkenny will provide an alternative to the court process for local families.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will today officially open the Law and Mediation Centre which adjoins the Legal Aid Board in Loughboy in Kilkenny.

This will offer a service to people and families to help them to resolve disagreements and, where necessary draft the solutions into legal documents.

Speaking to KCLR, CEO of the Legal Aid Board in Kilkenny, John McDaid says it’s often easier than going to court.