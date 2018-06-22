Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan to officially open new law centre in Kilkenny
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan to officially open new law centre in Kilkenny

MaryAnn Vaughan 1 hour ago
Less than a minute

It’s hoped a new office in Kilkenny will provide an alternative to the court process for local families.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan will today officially open the Law and Mediation Centre which adjoins the Legal Aid Board in Loughboy in Kilkenny.

This will offer a service to people and families to help them to resolve disagreements and, where necessary draft the solutions into legal documents.

Speaking to KCLR, CEO of the Legal Aid Board in Kilkenny, John McDaid says it’s often easier than going to court.

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close