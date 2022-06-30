Minister Helen McEntee confirms commitment to deliver women’s refuge for Carlow by 2024

It will be 2024 before a Women’s refuge is up and running in Carlow.

The Justice Minister has given a committment to it today but acknowledged that it will take time.

A plan to double the number of refuge places across the country is contained in a strategy outlined this week by Minister Helen McEntee.

That includes the delivery of places in counties, like Carlow, who have no such facility currently.

It comes as a local group of campaigners have plans for another public meeting on the issue next Monday.

Minister McEntee told KCLR Live today that the committment to deliver for Carlow is there, but she says they want to get it right:

“It has to go through a planning process, it has to go through certain stages. So we are looking at 2024 before there’s any likelihood that this will be in place”