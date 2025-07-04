Minister for Disability Hildegarde Naughton undertook an official visit to Carlow and Kilkenny yesterday, engaging directly with a variety of voluntary disability services across both counties.

The Minister’s itinerary included stops at Beam Services, Active Connections in Graiguenamanagh, The Hope Centre, the Delta Centre, Kite, and the Delta Respite House in Carlow Town — offering her a comprehensive view of the vital work being done by local organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanying the Minister throughout the day was Carlow-Kilkenny TD Catherine Callaghan, who spoke to KCLR News following the visit. She said the Minister was “deeply impressed by the quality of services” and took the time to listen carefully to the challenges faced by each facility.

“The Minister was fully engaged throughout the day,” Deputy Callaghan said. “She asked the right questions and showed a clear commitment to understanding the real issues facing our disability services. These services are doing incredible work, much of it led by the voluntary sector — but they need proper support.”

Deputy Callaghan added:

“I look forward to working together with Minister Naughton to ensure that disability services across Carlow and Kilkenny get the funding they so desperately require.”

The visit highlighted both the strengths of the local disability support network and the urgent need for greater investment — a message that Minister Naughton appeared to receive loud and clear.