Minister Foley tells INTO that vaccine priority will not be changed

The Education Minister has told teachers that there won’t be another Government U-turn on vaccination priority lists.

Norma Foley’s told the INTO annual congress that the Government is being guided by medical and scientific advice that vaccinating by age and not occupation will save more lives.

Minister Foley says older people are 70 times more likely to die from Covid compared to those under 35.

The New President of the INTO told KCLR Live earlier that strikes would be on the agenda if the Minister didn’t commit to honouring earlier promises to have teachers in the top third of the vaccine priority list.

Principal of St Patrick’s in Kilkenny Joe McKeown will take office on Wednesday morning.

All three teachers unions will now bring emergency motions to their conferences to ballot on industrial action and a coordinated approach to getting the decision reversed.