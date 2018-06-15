Mixed response to electoral reforms for Carlow and Kilkenny

“I’m reserving my judgement for the moment.”

Those are the words of Kilkenny Councillor Breda Gardner who says she doesn’t yet know how she feels about the announcement of reforms to electoral areas locally.

The reforms will see Thomastown – where she’s from – declared a separate district to Kilkenny City.

Councillor Gardner says she does plan on running in the local elections next year but she will now have to decide whether to run in Thomastown or in Kilkenny City.

She’s told KCLR News she also wants to encourage more people to run as independents next year now.

Meanwhile, Carlow councillor Walter Lacey says they’ll have to fight harder to get a share of any government money, now that Carlow is to be split into three electoral areas.

Tullow is set to become its own municipal district.

Speaking to KCLR News Councillor Lacey says this will at least give them more time at their district meetings to discuss issues relevant to each area.