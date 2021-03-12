‘Money Mules’ identified in Carlow & Kilkenny

Money mules have been caught in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Gardaí say there’s no county in Ireland where they have not identified people allowing criminals to use their bank accounts.

700 young people have been found to be acting as a money mule in the last year – The average age is 19, while the average sum transferred is six thousand euro.

Organised crime gangs are targeting people on social media and in colleges or schools but Detective Chief Supt Pat Lordan says the people involved know what they’re agreeing to do is illegal.