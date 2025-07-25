Bad news for anyone keeping a close eye on their energy bills – Flogas has announced it’s upping its electricity prices again.

Starting at the end of next month, customers on variable rate electricity plans will see a 7% increase in their unit rate. If you’re on a fixed-rate deal, there is no change and there’s a small bit of good news as gas prices aren’t changing.

Energy prices have been a rollercoaster over the past couple of years and Flogas says the latest hike is down to rising network fees set by the energy regulator.