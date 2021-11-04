More is needed to get across how serious rising virus numbers are says Kilkenny council chairperson

The public health authorities are being urged to do more to impress on people how serious the rising Covid-19 numbers are.

The call comes locally from the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny county council after NPHET said the future is ‘very uncertain’.

The seven-day average of Covid-19 cases has increased by 77% in the past three weeks.

It now stands at 2,612 – compared to 1,477 on October 13th.

The Chief Medical Officer last night said we should “ration” the number of people we meet but Dr Tony Holohan says they are not considering other measures or lockdowns at this stage.

56 new Covid deaths have been recorded in the past week and Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty says the numbers of deaths from the virus needs to be highlighted every day again:

“It might reawaken our alert to the potential that is there all the time. It still sits with us -it’s there since March 2020 and the reality is there it will be with us for a while. So I think that those numbers need to be released. The numbers are known but not in the public domain”.