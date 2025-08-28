More schools in Carlow and Kilkenny return for the new academic year and with the wet weather it’s expected yesterday’s traffic may worsen in parts.

Extra buses have been put on in our city for the morning time to encourage the use of public transport while there are also cycling provisions. But with other schools returning today and the morning conditions it’s expected more will be pushed more back into vehicles leaving traffic bumper to bumper in a number of spots.

The first full day of operations at the new Christian Brothers College campus off the Dunningstown Road yesterday saw a number of parents contact KCLR to say they were caught up in long delays trying to collect children during the afternoon.

Green Party representative Maria Dollard says the new system will take time and is calling for patience;