More than 200 new jobs to be created in Kildare as well as Dublin, Cork & Sligo

206 new jobs are being created across the country by start-up companies.

The Tánaiste’s announced they’re being spread over Dublin, Kildare, Cork and Sligo.

The high-tech roles are coming on stream at new companies through IDA Ireland.

Leo Varadkar says it comes at the right time for the economy noting “It’s very good news at a time when we needed the vote of confidence in our economy, we can see that there are still lots of foreign companies that want to invest in Ireland, want to create their headquarters in Ireland & in doing so creating well-paid jobs with good terms & conditions and also, as a result of that & as a result of the extra spend in the local economy, more jobs in those counties as well”.